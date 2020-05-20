COVID-19 exposing Canada's economic vulnerabilities: experts

Photo: The Canadian Press

The COVID-19 crisis is exposing the shortcomings of Canada's economy, particularly when it comes to supply chains and the development of value-added products that would keep the country competitive, innovation experts say.

Dan Breznitz, the co-director of the innovation policy lab at the University of Toronto, said he expects global trade in raw commodities to decline as the novel coronavirus makes it more difficult to move people and goods around the world.

It's a wake-up call for Canada's resource-based industries, he said, noting Canada "will have a problem just selling wood and unprocessed oil."

The country must rebuild its capacity to produce sophisticated goods through innovation in those sectors and beyond, said Breznitz, who is also the chair of innovation studies at the Munk School of Global Affairs.

"We no longer can actually produce the basic things we need in order to survive under (a) pandemic, and we cannot count on global production networks to do that in times of crisis."

Alan Winter, British Columbia's former innovation commissioner, agrees, saying COVID-19 has further exposed Canada's dependence on purchasing goods and technology offshore with profits from primary resource industries.

"The issues that we see today around (personal protection equipment) and getting stuff out of China is all illustrative of the fact that our economy, to some extent, has been totally submerged into other countries in terms of supply chains," he said.

"Our strategy of selling raw natural resources doesn't make a lot of sense. We need to have the capability of developing more finished goods ourselves."

Canada lags behind other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development for investing in research and development on new products and technology, said Winter.

In his final report to the B.C. government, released last week, Winter pointed out that about 1.4 per cent of the province's GDP goes towards research and development, while the OECD average is about 2.4 per cent. Several of Canada's competitors make investments in the 3.5 per cent range, he added.

Breznitz said Canada lacks policies aimed at creating more small- and medium-sized enterprises and then helping them grow, particularly when it comes to access to capital in the early stages before investments from venture capitalists.

"Right now in Canada, it will be almost impossible to get the finance, just the basic finance for you to be able to scale up," he said, using an example of a family owned, medium-sized business with an idea for a new product or technology.