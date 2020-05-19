157871
Lebron James, Spotify, HBO among 2020 Webby Award winners

LeBron James, Jimmy Fallon, Spotify and HBO are among the 2020 Webby Award winners for internet excellence.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced the winners Tuesday.

Fallon’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” won a Webby for best social media for promoting a celebrity, while James was honoured for his ESPN’s “Welcome to Bron Bron Land,” which took home the best user interface award.

This year’s Webby From Home is dedicated to honouring individuals and organizations who are using the internet in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristen Bell won for helping children understand the pandemic, while DJ D-Nice won artist of the year for his #ClubQuarantine sets on Instagram Live. Avi Schiffmann, a 17-year-old from Washington state, was honoured for launching an early COVID-19 tracking database and site. John Krasinksi was also honoured for his “Some Good News” show, which was created to uplift spirits after the pandemic.

Google and National Geographic won the most awards with 14 each. NASA came away with the best overall social presence.

Lil Nas X’s “Panini” won a Webby for people’s voice award for best art direction. Spotify scored an award for best use of online media, while HBO claimed best branded editorial experience.

Tom Hanks’ “#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks” won a people’s voice award for arts and entertainment.

Other winners included Spotify, The Washington Post, ESPN and The Associated Press, whose environmental series “What Can Be Saved?” was the People's Voice Winner for documentary video.

