Business  

Adidas releases replica Terry Fox runners with proceeds to charity

Terry Fox memorial shoe

A Canadian hero, the quest to crush cancer, and the love of cool sneakers will collide with a new commemorative collection being launched in honour of Terry Fox.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope, Adidas has launched a Terry Fox tribute collection that includes the same blue sneaker, the Adidas Orion, that Fox wore throughout his attempt to run across Canada. Adidas says the gear, exclusive to Canada, will be available May 20, with 100 per cent of net proceeds donated to The Terry Fox Foundation to support cancer research.

Adidas has been with Fox since before his epic journey began. Fox wrote to the apparel company before he started the Marathon of Hope asking for help, and Adidas obliged by sending him 26 pairs of Orion shoes for his run.

