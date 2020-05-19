157871
S&P/TSX composite index opens higher, U.S. markets mixed

Triple-digit market gain

Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in early trading, powered by broad-based gains in the key energy, financial and industrial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 228.41 points at 14,867.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 143.44 points at 24,453.93. The S&P 500 index was down 7.72 points at 2,946.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 23.44 points at 9,258.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.92 cents US compared with 70.95 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 55 cents at US$32.20 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up nearly six cents at US$1.84 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$6.00 at US$1,740.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a little more than a penny at nearly US$2.42 a pound.

