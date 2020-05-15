156606
North American stock markets open trading day lower, loonie up

Markets open lower

Canada's main stock index slipped at the start of trading as stocks in the key financial and industrial sectors traded lower, while U.S. markets also stepped back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.84 points at 14,469.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 101.56 points at 23,523.78. The S&P 500 index was down 14.59 points at 2,837.91, while the Nasdaq composite was down 69.47 points at 8,870.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.05 cents US compared with an average of 70.97 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 90 cents at US$28.78 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up four cents at US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$11.60 at US$1,752.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a tenth of a cent at US$2.35 a pound.

