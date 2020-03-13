Stocks surge on Wall Street and on Canada's TSX

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday.

Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street a day after the worst drop since 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 800 points, or 4% early Friday. That's far less than half of what the index lost a day earlier.

European markets surged about 7% a day after one of their worst drops on record.

The wild swings continued as governments stepped up precautions against the spread of the new coronavirus and considered ways to cushion the blow to their economies.

Asian markets ended a volatile day mostly lower. Central banks in China, Sweden and Norway also stepped in to support bond markets.

Friday the 13th brought wild swings for some markets as governments stepped up precautions against the spread of the new coronavirus and considered ways to cushion the blow to their economies.

More central banks, including those of China, Sweden and Norway, intervened to flood credit markets with liquidity, a day after similar interventions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Markets worldwide have been on the retreat as worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepen and the meltdown in the U.S., the world's biggest economy, batters confidence around the globe.

Canada's main stock index was up more than 400 points in early trading, but off its highs of the day, as investors shook off the fear that sent stocks down Thursday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 483.46 points at 12,991.91 after gaining more than 700 points at the start of trading.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.14 cents US, compared with an average of 72.36 cents US on Thursday.