Canadian Tire names Greg Hicks as new chief executive

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has named Greg Hicks as president and chief executive, effective immediately.

Hicks takes over from Stephen Wetmore, who is also stepping down as a member of the board.

Wetmore will act as an adviser to the retailer as honorary director until the end of 2020 to help ensure a smooth transition.

Hicks most recently served as president, Canadian Tire Retail, the company's largest business.

He will also join the Canadian Tire board of directors.

Canadian Tire chair Maureen Sabia says the appointment of Hicks follows a rigorous global search process that considered internal and external candidates.