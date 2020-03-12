154642
B.C. Council of Forest Industries cancels convention

Plug pulled on convention

The B.C. Council of Forest Industries has cancelled its 2020 convention in Prince George scheduled for April 1-3 because of growing concerns about COVID-19.

"We are naturally disappointed because we always look forward to connecting with our industry colleagues, communities and partners," Susan Yurkovich, president and CEO of COFI, said. "However, given the circumstances, including the World Health Organization today declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic, cancelling the convention is the prudent decision to avoid putting the health and safety of delegates, speakers, sponsors, exhibitors and staff at unnecessary risk."

The convention is the biggest event for the forest sector in Western Canada, which brings together people from the forest industry sector from North America and overseas.

"The Prince George community always opens its arms and provides a warm welcome to convention goers," Yurkovich said. "We recognize that all of our community partners put a lot of effort into preparing for the convention, as have our sponsors, presenters and exhibitors and we value their continued support. We look forward to welcoming everyone to next year's convention in Vancouver from April 7 to 9 and again in Prince George in 2022."

