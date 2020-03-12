154642
Princess Cruises suspending global operations for 60 days

Cruise line grinds to a halt

Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending global operations through early May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corp., said Thursday that 18 cruise ships will cease voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10.

Japanese authorities quarantined the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the port of Yokohama for a two weeks after 10 passengers were initially diagnosed with the COVID-19.

The Miami cruise operator said those currently on cruises that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected so that travel arrangements aren't disrupted. Sailings underway that extend past March 17 will end at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.

