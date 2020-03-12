153252
154489
Business  

Eric Martel leaving Hydro-Quebec to become Bombardier CEO

New CEO for Bombardier

- | Story: 279243

Bombardier Inc. is replacing chief executive Alain Bellemare as it moves ahead with its new focus on business jets.

Bombardier said Eric Martel has been appointed president and chief executive officer and a member of the Bombardier board of directors, effective April 6.

Martel joins Bombardier from Hydro-Québec, where he served as president and chief executive officer since July 2015.

Prior to joining Hydro-Quebec, Martel held a number of leadership positions at Bombardier, including president of the business aircraft division and president of the customer services and specialized aircraft division.

Pierre Beaudoin, chairman of the Bombardier board of directors, said Martel is the right leader at the right time for Bombardier as the company focuses on business jets.

"He is an engaging builder with a deep understanding of our organization and product portfolio as well as of the global business aircraft industry," Beaudoin said late Wednesday in a release.

"He has enjoyed great success in his career through operational excellence, tight management of complex manufacturing processes and a personalized approach towards customers."

Martel said he is excited and honoured to rejoin Bombardier as it begins a new chapter.

"I have always been passionate about Bombardier, its employees and products, and I look forward to building a highly successful, agile and focused company, capable of providing unmatched service to customers, world-class opportunities to employees and creating value for our shareholders," Martel said in a release.

Beaudoin said with its turnaround plan almost complete, the board, including Bellemare, agreed it was time for a leadership change.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.49-0.100
Metalex Ventures0.0200.00
Russel Metals15.17-1.48
Copper Mountain Mining0.32-0.030
Colorado Resources0.030-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.050-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp2.80-0.30
Diamcor Mining0.120.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0550.00
152539
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin8476-22.55%
Etherium194.55-27.45%
Dash72.43-27.27%
Litecoin47.43-29.11%
Ripple0.2278-20.60%
EOS.IO3.091-26.82%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Soft 103.9
Real Estate
4080582
#17 2490 Tuscany Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$619,900
more details
152411
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155216
Press Room
155000
154366