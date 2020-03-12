Eric Martel leaving Hydro-Quebec to become Bombardier CEO

Photo: The Canadian Press Eric Martel

Bombardier Inc. is replacing chief executive Alain Bellemare as it moves ahead with its new focus on business jets.

Bombardier said Eric Martel has been appointed president and chief executive officer and a member of the Bombardier board of directors, effective April 6.

Martel joins Bombardier from Hydro-Québec, where he served as president and chief executive officer since July 2015.

Prior to joining Hydro-Quebec, Martel held a number of leadership positions at Bombardier, including president of the business aircraft division and president of the customer services and specialized aircraft division.

Pierre Beaudoin, chairman of the Bombardier board of directors, said Martel is the right leader at the right time for Bombardier as the company focuses on business jets.

"He is an engaging builder with a deep understanding of our organization and product portfolio as well as of the global business aircraft industry," Beaudoin said late Wednesday in a release.

"He has enjoyed great success in his career through operational excellence, tight management of complex manufacturing processes and a personalized approach towards customers."

Martel said he is excited and honoured to rejoin Bombardier as it begins a new chapter.

"I have always been passionate about Bombardier, its employees and products, and I look forward to building a highly successful, agile and focused company, capable of providing unmatched service to customers, world-class opportunities to employees and creating value for our shareholders," Martel said in a release.

Beaudoin said with its turnaround plan almost complete, the board, including Bellemare, agreed it was time for a leadership change.