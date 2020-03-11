154741
154489
Business  

BC Hemp Corporation plans $350M project in Prince George

$350M hemp plan

- | Story: 279202

The BC Hemp Corporation is hoping to break ground on a $350-million industrial production site in Prince George. 

"Building a strong and growing future for our community is the main drive of BC Hemp Corporation Inc.," CEO Michael Fazakas said in a release. "Together, we can grow the North!"

If approved, the company says production would start within the next two years and would create more than 1,500 jobs. 

The production site would focus on hemp fibre and grain, the corporation says.

As part of the proposed site, there would be a 100-acre test crop, testing different varieties of hemp and cultivation methods. 

B.C. Hemp says it is reaching out to First Nations, farmers and communities to develop:

  • Educational programs
  • Land leasing/renting and purchasing programs
  • Methods to grow industrial hemp
  • Community capacity to produce and sell hemp
  • Secondary businesses which use hemp

"The focus will be on developing an organic and environmentally focused ability to grow hemp," the company says. "Having the production facility in Northern British Columbia will significantly increase the value of the hemp cultivated in the North."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.59-0.10
Metalex Ventures0.0200.00
Russel Metals16.65-1.06
Copper Mountain Mining0.35-0.015
Colorado Resources0.035-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.055+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp3.10-0.10
Diamcor Mining0.12+0.0100
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0550.00
152539
153221
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin10772.3-0.98%
Etherium261.34-5.47%
Dash98.15-4.71%
Litecoin65.82-4.93%
Ripple0.285-2.73%
EOS.IO4.134-2.34%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
153426
Soft 103.9
Real Estate
4091470
1096 Arbor View Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,000
more details
153864
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154895
Press Room
155651
154366