BC Hemp Corporation plans $350M project in Prince George

Photo: Glacier Media

The BC Hemp Corporation is hoping to break ground on a $350-million industrial production site in Prince George.

"Building a strong and growing future for our community is the main drive of BC Hemp Corporation Inc.," CEO Michael Fazakas said in a release. "Together, we can grow the North!"

If approved, the company says production would start within the next two years and would create more than 1,500 jobs.

The production site would focus on hemp fibre and grain, the corporation says.

As part of the proposed site, there would be a 100-acre test crop, testing different varieties of hemp and cultivation methods.

B.C. Hemp says it is reaching out to First Nations, farmers and communities to develop:

Educational programs

Land leasing/renting and purchasing programs

Methods to grow industrial hemp

Community capacity to produce and sell hemp

Secondary businesses which use hemp

"The focus will be on developing an organic and environmentally focused ability to grow hemp," the company says. "Having the production facility in Northern British Columbia will significantly increase the value of the hemp cultivated in the North."