Dow sinks 1,600 points as fear of virus fallout grips market

Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street Wednesday as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak grip markets again.

The Dow Jones industrials dropped 1,600 points, or 6.7% in late trading. Both the Dow and the broader S&P 500 have now fallen roughly 20% from their recent highs.

The losses accelerated after health authorities declared the outbreak a pandemic, and brought the U.S. stock market to the brink of ending one of its greatest-ever runs.

Investors are still waiting for details from the Trump administration about aid promised for the economy. The stakes are rising as the World Health Organization cited “alarming levels of inaction” by governments in corralling the virus when it made its pandemic declaration.

The Bank of England cut interest rates as an emergency measure, following similar moves by central banks in the U.S. and Canada.

“The government probably should have been thinking about stimulus last month,” said Kristina Hooper, Invesco’s chief global market strategist. “Every day that passes makes the economic impact of coronavirus that much worse.”

Many investors are worried that a divided Congress will have trouble agreeing to any plan, she said.

Besides worries about the virus and the government's ability to get something done for the economy, the market was also weighed down by a continued decline in oil pries, said Patrick Schaffer, global investment specialist at J.P.Morgan Private Bank.

“I want all retail investors to expect this environment will continue: sharp down days, sharp up days,” he said. “This feeling of whiplash that people feel probably continues for some period of time.”

The speed of the market’s declines and the degree of its swings the last few weeks have been breathtaking. It was only three weeks ago that the S&P 500 set a record high. Since then, it's lost nearly 20%, bringing it very close to halting the bull market that began in 2009, its longest on record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has had six days in the last few weeks where it swung by 1,000 points, not including Wednesday. The Dow has done that only three other times in history.

Many analysts say markets will continue to swing sharply until the number of new infections stops accelerating.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,670 points, or 6.7%, to 23,328, and the Nasdaq was down 5.9%, as of 3:25 p.m Eastern time.

Even a climb in Treasury yields, which has been one of the loudest warning bells on Wall Street about the economic risks of the crisis, wasn't enough to turn stocks higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.80% from 0.75% late Tuesday. That's a sign of less demand for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds.