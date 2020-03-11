155433
155393
Business  

Kenney worried layoffs coming as oil and gas sector struggles

Worry over layoffs

- | Story: 279184

Premier Jason Kenney says time is of the essence as he takes demands for more aid to Alberta businesses to the first ministers meeting in Ottawa this week.

Kenney spoke to reporters this morning before departing on a flight from Calgary International Airport.

He said Alberta needs the federal government to have the province's back during a time of economic crisis — similar to how Ottawa helped the auto sector during the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.

Kenney said he's been talking with energy leaders and the CEO of WestJet, and the current economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak and plunging oil prices is likely to mean layoffs.

He said many oil and gas companies have acted to deal with an ongoing downturn in the industry and some may not survive another financial disaster.

Kenney said he is going to the meeting with several actions he says are needed to help protect the economy.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.60-0.090
Metalex Ventures0.0200.00
Russel Metals16.61-1.10
Copper Mountain Mining0.36-0.010
Colorado Resources0.035-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.055+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp3.10-0.10
Diamcor Mining0.12+0.0100
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0550.00
152539
153221
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin10736.3-1.32%
Etherium260.57-5.74%
Dash97.79-5.06%
Litecoin65.3-5.68%
Ripple0.2834-3.07%
EOS.IO4.084-3.52%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
153426
Soft 103.9
Real Estate
4104784
101 - 1931 Barlee Rd.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$220,000
more details
154365
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155216
Press Room
154275
139157