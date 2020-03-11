154642
148404
Business  

Air Canada waives fees on rebookings up to 24 hours before travel due to virus

Air Canada waives fees

- | Story: 279153

Air Canada says travellers can now change their ticket up to 24 hours before their flight without incurring a rebooking fee as part of the airline's latest response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The new policy allows passengers to make a one-time change to any ticket purchased between March 4 and March 31 at the last minute.

It adds leeway to Air Canada's announcement last week that it would waive change fees up to two weeks before a departure, with travel controls by foreign governments evolving daily.

The move still falls short of announcements by several U.S. airlines this week, with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines allowing passengers to rebook tickets to any destination through April 30 without paying fees.

The fee waiver by Canada's largest airline underscores ramped-up efforts to mitigate the blow dealt by the spread of COVID-19, which has seen bookings plunge and cancellations soar at airlines across the globe.

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen forecasts that the epidemic will cost Air Canada $1.4 billion in adjusted earnings this year, which would result in a 40 per cent decline from 2019.

On Thursday, the federal government announced a $1-billion funding package to help the country's health-care system cope with the increasing number of new coronavirus cases and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.60-0.090
Metalex Ventures0.0200.00
Russel Metals16.75-0.96
Copper Mountain Mining0.35-0.013
Colorado Resources0.035-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.055+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp3.10-0.10
Diamcor Mining0.12+0.0100
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0550.00
152539
154641
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin10535.4-3.16%
Etherium252.85-8.54%
Dash95.1-7.67%
Litecoin64.18-7.29%
Ripple0.2791-4.78%
EOS.IO3.996-5.60%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
145762
Soft 103.9
Real Estate
3929695
#13 1101 Cameron Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$489,900
more details
154729
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155216
Press Room
155732