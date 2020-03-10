Airlines slash flights, freeze hiring as virus cuts travel

Photo: The Canadian Press

Airlines are slashing flights and freezing hiring as they experience a sharp drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the outbreak might do more damage to airlines than the terror attacks of 2001 did. An industry trade group has issued the same warning.

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that travel demand has fallen so badly in the past week that it expects one-third of seats to be empty this month on flights within the United States — previously the market most immune to virus fallout.

Business travellers are grounded as meetings and conferences are being cancelled. Leisure travellers are scared.

Normally airlines try to lure reluctant customers by discounting fares, but that won't work in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“If you are scared of flying, you are probably scared at any price,” said Delta President Glen Hauenstein.

Delta, the world's biggest airline by revenue, said net bookings declined 25% to 30% in the past two weeks and could get worse. The said it will cut international flights by 20% to 25% and reduce U.S. flying by 10% to 15%, roughly matching cuts previously announced by United Airlines. CEO Ed Bastian said the airline is “prepared to do more” if the outbreak grows.

Delta is cutting spending, including putting a freeze on hiring, offering voluntary unpaid leave, delaying voluntary pension contributions and suspending share buybacks.

American Airlines announced it will cut international flying by 10% this summer and reduce U.S. flying by 7.5% in April. It has delayed training of new pilots and flight attendants.

United said it has arranged $2 billion in additional bank borrowing to preserve financial flexibility — raising liquidity from $6 billion to $8 billion.

The airlines are also evaluating their assets — planes, engines, spare parts and other items — to determine what could be used as collateral for more borrowing, if that is needed.

United CEO Oscar Munoz will waive his base salary through June, and Kelly, the Southwest CEO, said he will take a 10% pay cut.

In a video to employees, Kelly said the virus poses a problem not seen since the 9-11 attacks, “and it may be worse.”

The International Air Transport Association, an airline trade group, estimates that the outbreak could reduce carriers’ revenue by between $63 billion and $113 billion depending on how far and deep it spreads. The same group said the terror attacks in 2001, which devastated the U.S. airline industry but had less impact overseas, cut revenue by about $20 billion.

European airports expect 187 million fewer passengers this year because of the outbreak. Airports in Italy, where a nationwide quarantine was put in place Tuesday, are most affected. Airport officials urged the Italian government to provide emergency financial support, and said aid might be necessary in more countries if authorities clamp down on travel.

Airlines have been waiving change fees and touting stepped-up cleaning of airplane cabins to make passengers feel more comfortable about flying.

They have also cut prices, although that has not stemmed the drop in demand. Hopper, a travel-data research firm, said the average domestic airfare fell 14% last week, with fare-sale discounts running more than 50% on some major routes.