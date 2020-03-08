155433
154330
Business  

Tim Hortons scrapping Roll Up The Rim cups due to coronavirus

Tims scraps Roll Up cups

- | Story: 278899

Tim Hortons says it is getting rid of Roll Up The Rim cups due to the novel coronavirus and is moving much of the annual contest to its app.

The coffee-and-doughnut chain is removing all of the contest's paper cups over health concerns around staff handling items recently gripped and sipped by customers returning them for prizes.

Tim Hortons does not identify COVID-19 as the catalyst, but says "the current public health environment" means "it's not the right time for team members...to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people's mouths."

The company says it will redistribute all $30 million worth of prizes to restaurant giveaways and a digital contest.

On Friday, Tim Hortons and McDonald's Canada became the latest coffee purveyors to stop accepting reusable mugs brought in by customers amid concerns about the epidemic, with the number of confirmed cases in Canada rising to 57 as of Saturday.

The temporary move followed similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd. announced earlier in the week.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.72-0.020
Metalex Ventures0.0200.00
Russel Metals19.33-0.68
Copper Mountain Mining0.46-0.0100
Colorado Resources0.045-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.0500.00
Decisive Dividend Corp3.05-0.22
Diamcor Mining0.120.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0800.00
152235
154869
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin11107.7-7.17%
Etherium278.58-12.77%
Dash101.91-14.16%
Litecoin69.88-14.13%
Ripple0.27-15.37%
EOS.IO4.178-14.77%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
152595
Soft 103.9
Real Estate
4085489
3087 Thacker Drive
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$849,900
more details
152411
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155216
Press Room
154275
154366