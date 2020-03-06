Stocks fall, bond yields take another breathtaking drop

Photo: The Canadian Press A trader studies his screens as he prepares for the day's activities on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks kept falling sharply Friday, and bond yields took even more breathtaking drops as a brutal, dizzying couple weeks of trading showed no sign of letting up.

Even a better-than-expected report on U.S. jobs wasn’t enough to pull markets from the undertow. It’s usually the most anticipated piece of economic data each month, but investors looked past February’s solid hiring numbers because they came from before the new coronavirus was spreading quickly across the country.

Fear coursed across borders and across markets. The lowlight was another plunge in the yield on the 10-year Treasury. Yields fall when investors are worried about a weaker economy and inflation ahead, and the 10-year yield touched 0.70% in Friday morning trading. Earlier this week, it had never in history been below 1%. It was 1.90% at the start of the year, before the virus fears took off.

“The bond market says the monster under the bed is much bigger and scarier than anyone expects right now,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

U.S. stock indexes slumped another 3% in the first minutes of trading, following 4% losses for Europe and 2% losses for Asia. Crude oil lost more than 4% in part on worries that an economy weakened by the virus will burn less fuel. A measure of fear in the U.S. stock market surged 22%.

At the heart of the drops is the fear of the unknown. This is a new virus, and health experts aren’t sure how far it will spread and how much damage it will ultimately do. The number of infections is nearing 100,000 worldwide, people around the world are cancelling travel plans and businesses are reporting hits to revenue.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 370.48 points at 16,183.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 717.86 points at 25,403.42. The S&P 500 index was down 81.51 points at 2,942.43, while the Nasdaq composite was down 215.38 points at 8,523.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.58 cents US compared with an average of 74.54 cents US on Thursday.