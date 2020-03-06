154912
152701
Business  

Unemployment rate 5.6 per cent as 30,300 jobs added

30K jobs added in February

- | Story: 278780

The unemployment rate in Canada nudged up a tenth of a percentage point to 5.6 per cent as the economy added 30,300 net new jobs in February, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The agency said the gain was led by Quebec, which posted its third consecutive month of job gains.

Quebec saw its unemployment rate fall to 4.5 per cent, the lowest level for the province over the past four decades of comparable data.

In British Columbia, the unemployment rate was 5.0 per cent, up from 4.5 per cent in January.

In Kelowna, it was 5.3 per cent, up from 4.2 per cent.

The agency's latest labour force survey said most of the gains nationally were in full-time work, where there was an increase of 37,600 positions, while part-time employment declined by 7,300 compared to January.

Young workers saw an increase of 20,000 jobs month-over-month, mostly for those aged 20 to 24, but the cohort's unemployment rate didn't change from 10.3 per cent.

While there were gains for young workers, employment for the core of Canadian workers who are aged 25 to 54 as well as those over 55 held steady for a third consecutive month in February.

The agency said there were gains in manufacturing, by 16,000 jobs, and a bump of 23,000 jobs in the retail sector. Those gains were offset by 15,000 fewer people working in professional, scientific and technical services in February, concentrated in Ontario, and 13,000 fewer jobs in the accommodation and food services sector.

Compared with a year earlier, the overall numbers show Canada added 245,000 jobs, an increase of 1.3 per cent, which was largely driven by gains in full-time work.

Average hourly wages increased to $28.66 from $27.54 for all workers 15 years and older compared with the same month in 2019, for an increase of about 4.1 per cent.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.72-0.020
Metalex Ventures0.0200.00
Russel Metals19.61-0.40
Copper Mountain Mining0.46-0.0100
Colorado Resources0.045-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.0500.00
Decisive Dividend Corp3.25-0.020
Diamcor Mining0.120.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0800.00
152235
153289
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin12178.6+0.19%
Etherium319.2+4.17%
Dash123.37+2.30%
Litecoin83.62+0.44%
Ripple0.3267+1.55%
EOS.IO5.058+0.16%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
152760
Soft 103.9
Real Estate
4019895
3004 Shaleview Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,000
more details
154731
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152411
Press Room
154251