YVR bracing for significant decline in travellers due to virus

Photo: YVR

Vancouver International Airport is bracing for a significant decline in travellers as the global aviation industry navigates challenges resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

YVR has seen a decrease in flights from China by a staggering 50 per cent due to a reduction or suspension of flights in and out of the country. What's more, the airport expects that the downward trend will continue through the remainder of 2020.

Air Canada announced that it would be extending its suspension of all direct flights between Canada to mainland China as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow worldwide. Direct flights from Vancouver International Airport, as well as Montreal and Toronto airports, to Beijing and Shanghai have been suspended until April 10.

As a result of these challenges, YVR is forecasting up to a five per cent reduction in passenger numbers in 2020. Last year, the airport saw an impressive 26.4 million travellers.

"The global aviation industry is experiencing some challenges due to the grounding of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft and COVID-19. At YVR, Mainland China flights decreased by 50 per cent in February and we anticipate a similar amount for March as a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreak," explained Craig Richmond, President and Chief Executive Officer, YVR, in an email.

"We are also forecasting a 3-5 per cent reduction in passenger numbers for 2020, down from 2019’s record of 26.4 million. However, we are confident in the airport’s ability to weather the current economic environment."