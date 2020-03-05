154912
Business  

Air Canada, WestJet waive fees to change flights because of virus

Airlines waive rebook fees

Canada's two largest airlines are waiving change fees in light of concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Air Canada says a one-time change is permitted for tickets purchased from the airline between March 4 and March 31 for travel within 12 months.

The fee waiver applies up to 14 days before travel.

It also applies to Aeroplan flight reward bookings and Air Canada Vacations is implementing flexible booking policies.

WestJet Airlines says the one-time change fee waiver within two weeks of travel will apply to new bookings made between March 3 and March 17 for travel through June 24.

Passengers on both airlines are required to pay any fare difference.

