Bailing on TPP no surprise

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it shouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone when Canada declined to sign an agreement-in-principle Friday on an updated Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Trudeau said Saturday in Vietnam that despite some significant progress on the deal's framework there's still more work to be done, particularly when it comes to protecting Canada's auto and cultural sectors.

His decision Friday to keep negotiating for a better deal in the 11-country pact rather than striking an agreement led to the abrupt cancellation of a TPP leaders' meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation.

The move prompted international headlines because foreign media reports had predicted TPP partners would reach an agreement when they gathered for the APEC event in Danang.

But Trudeau argued he sent signals all week that Canada would not close the TPP treaty unless it was right for Canadians.

"We were not going to be rushed into a deal," Trudeau told reporters at his closing APEC news conference before heading to Philippines for a Sunday summit of southeast Asian leaders.

"It should come as no surprise and it actually didn't come as a surprise to people who'd noticed that I was saying that and have been saying that all week."