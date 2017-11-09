46225
Moving companies and home construction companies are the least trusted contractors in B.C.

Meanwhile, ceiling contractors and insulation companies top the list of the province’s most trusted.

A new report from the contractor review platform TrustedPros.ca pulls together 13 years of data, establishing the most and least trustworthy trades in the country.

For more on what the rest of the country thinks, as well as one surprising conclusion from the report, check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

