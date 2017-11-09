Photo: Contributed

Moving companies and home construction companies are the least trusted contractors in B.C.

Meanwhile, ceiling contractors and insulation companies top the list of the province’s most trusted.

A new report from the contractor review platform TrustedPros.ca pulls together 13 years of data, establishing the most and least trustworthy trades in the country.

