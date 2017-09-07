Vying for new Amazon HQ

Photo: The Canadian Press Construction at Amazon.com campus in downtown Seattle.

Canada's major cities are vying to become Amazon's second home, with the mayors of Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal all planning to pitch the technology giant on their virtues.

Amazon announced on Thursday it is hunting for a site for a new headquarters in North America, in addition to its sprawling Seattle hub, and called for cities to submit their proposals.

Mayor John Tory says he will be leading the charge to convince Amazon that it should call Toronto its second home.

"We are a bold, innovative city that has plenty of homegrown tech talent. We also continue to attract talent and companies from around the world," he said in a statement.

Tory will have a challenger in Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, who said the West Coast metropolis is a top contender for Amazon's next headquarters.

"Vancouver's world-class tech ecosystem is chock-full of top talent, a prime gateway for international business, a green economy hub and consistently rated as a top liveable city," Robertson said in a statement.

Other mayors took to Twitter to announce their interest and tout why their city deserves the US$5 billion Amazon says it plans to spend on the new campus that will house as many as 50,000 staff.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said on Twitter he would convince Amazon that the city is its dream metropolis, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson talked up the Edmonton Innovation Corridor, while London, Ont., Mayor Matt Brown noted the affordability of the city.

Waterloo, Ont., home to two universities and several U.S. technology giant offices, may also be a good fit, but Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky's spokesperson said it was too early to comment.

Amazon says any city hoping to score the investment will have to meet some key criteria, including a prime location, access to mass transit, and proximity to an international airport.