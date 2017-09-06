45162
Biggest refinery booting up

The United States' largest oil refinery is starting to reboot after shutting down ahead of Harvey's onslaught.

Motiva Enterprises says its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery should be running at 40 per cent of capacity by Monday, producing more fuel than other refineries running at full throttle.

At full capacity, the Saudi company's Port Arthur facility can process more than 600,000 barrels of oil per day — equivalent to 25.2 million gallons.

San Antonio-based Valero Energy also is early in the restart procedure at its Port Arthur refinery. Meanwhile, Paris-based Total's Port Arthur refinery remains shut down, as does Irving, Texas-based Exxon Mobil's flooded refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

