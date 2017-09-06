Progress in NAFTA talks

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest round of NAFTA negotiations wrapped up Tuesday with the three countries declaring they have made progress, and committing to work through harder negotiating issues in time to get a deal by the end of the year.

The three lead ministers say they're pleased with what's been accomplished as the talks move to Ottawa for the next round, scheduled to run from Sept. 23-27.

While sources say there has been no serious movement yet on any of the more sensitive issues, the countries say they have tabled two dozen texts that will form the backbone of the chapters in a modernized North American Free Trade Agreement.

During Tuesday's closing news conference, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland repeatedly stressed that it's normal for the major sticking points to remain unresolved at this point in the process.

The countries have started working through the easier issues, and have tabled texts, and have had a chance to learn each other's priorities, Freeland said.

"I want to reiterate: This is Day 20," she noted. "This is an extremely accelerated process. This is Day 20 of an accelerated and extremely comprehensive negotiation.... We are running fast for the end of the year.

U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer said two dozen chapter texts have been tabled, and though he reiterated some of his tough talk from the opening round, where he lamented the devastation caused by NAFTA, he struck a less aggressive tone.

"Our work continues at a record pace," he said.

"These (new) chapters represent a new modern agreement which, once concluded, will support robust economic growth in North America for decades to come."