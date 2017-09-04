Bay moves into Holland

Photo: The Canadian Press Jerry Storch, chief executive officer of Hudson's Bay Co.

Hudson's Bay Co. chief executive Jerry Storch says bringing the iconic department store brand to the Netherlands wasn't his original plan, but feedback from local shoppers suggested the country could use more Canadiana — and a few of those Bay blankets.

When the retailer opens its doors on Tuesday in Amsterdam, it marks the first time in its history that Hudson's Bay stepped outside Canada's borders with its flagship name. Nine more locations will canvass the region before the end of the month, with five more set to open next year.

It's an aggressive push into new territory, Storch acknowledges, but the opportunity to pick up attractive local space from bankrupt Dutch chain V&D was too good to ignore.

"There was a big gap in the Dutch market between a very high-end luxury player and the discount chains," he said.

"We looked at all the markets in the country."

Putting up signs in the Netherlands for a 347-year old Canadian business that started as a fur trading company wasn't quite as obvious at first, he said.

Originally executives felt it made sense to simply migrate Inno, a Belgium chain they acquired two years ago, across the border assuming that consumers shared some familiarity with the brand.

However, they quickly learned that not everyone in the Netherlands favoured the idea of a neighbouring country setting up shop on its home turf.

"The Dutch people kept telling us, 'We don't want the Inno brand,'" Storch said.

"We couldn't believe it. Even the guys at the hotel restaurant would tell us, 'No, bring Hudson's Bay here.'"