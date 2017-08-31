42177
TD reports $2.77B profit

Toronto-Dominion Bank is reporting a $2.77-billion profit for its third-quarter, up 17 per cent from the same time last year, anchored by strong performance at its retail operations in both Canada and the United States.

The profit amounted to $1.46 per share in net income and $1.51 per share of adjusted earnings, which was above analyst estimates of $1.36 per share.

"Much of the beat was predicated on better margins on both sides of the border and better than forecast provisions," observed analyst John Aiken of Barclays Capital in a note to clients.

TD reported $505 million of provisions for credit losses, below the consensus estimate of $569 million, Aiken wrote.

"This was a great quarter for TD reflecting impressive earnings and revenue growth, better credit performance across all our businesses, and lower insurance claims," TD chief executive Bharat Masrani said in a statement ahead of a conference call with with analysts.

The Toronto-based bank also announced plans to increase the size of its share buyback program by up to 20 million shares.

TD says it had already repurchased 15 million common shares under the program and is seeking regulatory approval to increase the ceiling on the discretionary buyback plan to 35 million shares — about two per cent of the issued stock.

