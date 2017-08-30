Bride sues over ruined trip

Photo: The Canadian Press

A disgruntled B.C. bride has filed a national class-action lawsuit against Air Transat for ruining her wedding by allegedly misrepresenting flights as non-stop.

Vancouver law firm Rosenberg Kosakoski LLP said Wednesday it has launched the claim against the airline operated by Montreal-based tour company Transat A.T.

The claim alleges the airline fraudulently misrepresented its efforts that were designed to increase ticket prices and reduce costs by using "sub-standard aircraft."

The law firm says Air Transat advertised direct flights that typically garner higher prices. However, the aircraft ultimately made stops that were not disclosed to passengers until the plane was airborne.

The class action was filed in the British Columbia Supreme Court by Jessica Spencer, a 33-year-old accountant from Victoria, on behalf of herself and other passengers who were misled.

Spencer claims Air Transat's actions ruined her dream destination wedding.

The lawsuit hasn't been tested in court.

Transat couldn't be immediately reached for comment.