Break on softwood - for now

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadian softwood lumber producers are getting a temporary reprieve with the ending of preliminary countervailing duties.

Most lumber companies will pay 6.87 per cent in anti-dumping tariffs after a 19.88 rate for countervailing duties formally ended as of Saturday.

Five producers singled out have paid duties between 9.89 and 30.88 per cent. All others paid 26.75 per cent.

The duty respite will last until final duty rates are announced this fall.

Industry analysts say that although countervailing duties formally came off in recent days, some Canadian producers have been able to ship products south of the border without CVDs since Aug. 14 by delaying paperwork by up to 10 days.

Lumber prices which ran up in anticipation of export duties have begun to soften in part due to the lowering of duties.

Canada's share of the U.S. softwood lumber market fell to 23 per cent in July, according to monthly Canadian government reports.

That's down from 32 per cent in September 2015, before the expiry of the 2006 softwood lumber agreement.

Canada shipped US$5.66 billion worth of softwood lumber to the United States last year.