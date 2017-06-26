The next trendy yogurt

Photo: The Canadian Press

There's Greek yogurt, Icelandic yogurt and Australian yogurt. Now, the U.S. maker of Yoplait is hoping to revive its declining sales by marketing yet another culture in the yogurt section.

Enter "Oui," which General Mills is hailing as the arrival of "French-style" yogurt in the United States. Like the yogurts that channel the heritages of other countries, however, the company says there is no official definition for French yogurt.

"French is more a standard we have created," said David Clark, head of the U.S. yogurt unit at General Mills.

The attempt to cultivate a trendy new yogurt comes as overall U.S. sales are slumping. Yogurt sales are down 3 per cent so far this year compared to a year ago, according to Nielsen. General Mills Inc. has been particularly hard-hit, with its yogurt sales down 20 per cent in its latest quarter. The company attributes the industry-wide weakness to a lack of exciting new options since Greek yogurt upended the market.

Though Yoplait's usual yogurts also have French roots, they come in flavours like key lime pie and contain ingredients such as modified corn starch and sucralose. That may not be exactly what comes to mind when people think of authentic French food.

To create the pricier Oui, General Mills said it imagined how yogurt might have been made in "French farmhouses 100 years ago." The resulting product has a simpler list of ingredients and is cultured in the glass jar in which it is sold. The company says the jars preserve the yogurt's texture and are a nod to the desire for "artisanal" foods.