Huge order for Bombardier

- | Story: 200215

The French national railway company has ordered 83 trains from Bombardier Transportation, for use by the regional commuter system that serves the Paris area.

The order by SNCF on behalf of the Paris public transport authority is valued at US$968 million.

Bombardier says each of the Regio 2N train sets has space for 1,000 passengers.

They're scheduled to enter service at the end of 2019, primarily for Line N leaving from the Paris Montparnasse Station.

The order is part of a 2010 deal for up to 860 trains. To date, 341 of those trains have been ordered for 10 French regions.

