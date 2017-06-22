The Source's big revamp

Photo: The Canadian Press Charles Brown, president of The Source.

The Source is staging a transformation to turn its stores into electronics playgrounds in an effort to boost sales as the consumer technology industry faces pressure on multiple fronts, including big-box retailers and the ease of online shopping.

It is setting up interactive displays to allow customers to connect their smartphones into headphones and speakers so they can test the sound with music they enjoy rather than a store-selected soundtrack, said Charles Brown, president of the Source.

The company is aiming to complete the renovations at more than half of its 550 locations by the end of the year.

The reality, Brown said, is that the Source needs to adapt to a world where consumer electronics are no longer found exclusively at specialty outlets — they can be bought at convenience stores, gas stations and other retail pit stops, not to mention online.

"Retail now, there's just so much disruption," Brown said in an interview. "Standing still means you're just going to be another zombie retailer," Brown said.

"You're just walking dead ... and it's just a matter of when your clock's going to run out."