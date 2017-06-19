Google goes after extremism

Photo: The Canadian Press

Google is intensifying its campaign against online extremism, saying it will put more resources toward identifying and removing videos related to terrorism and hate groups.

Google says in a blog post that it will nearly double the number of independent experts it uses to flag problematic content and expand its work with counter-extremist groups to help identify content that may be used to radicalize and recruit extremists.

It will also train more people to identify and remove extremist and terrorism-related content faster.

Google Inc. said it will also take a tougher stance on videos that don't clearly violate its policies, like those that contain inflammatory religious or supremacist content. That content may still appear, but with a warning.

It is also increasing resources for engineering to identify extremist videos.