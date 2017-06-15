CRTC bans unlocking fees

Photo: Thinkstock.com

Cellphone companies will soon no longer be allowed to charge customers to unlock their devices under sweeping changes to Canada's wireless code of conduct announced today.

The new code from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission also says all newly purchased devices must be unlocked, beginning Dec. 1.

The telecom regulator is making several other changes to the code that it says will give Canadians more control over their wireless services.

The updated code, which originally came into effect in 2013, now stipulates: