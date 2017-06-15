Chambers takes on chamber

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Dione Chambers named new GM at Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has found a new general manager.

The aptly-named Dione Chambers steps into the role on July 17.

Chambers was executive director of the Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce over the past six years. During that time, her team won an Alberta Chamber of the Year award in 2013 and the Alberta Chamber Executive of the Year award in 2016.

“We’re thrilled to have found someone within the chamber network,” said Dauna Kennedy Grant, president of the Vernon chamber of commerce. “The skills and passion for the chamber environment that Dione has demonstrated for the past six years are exactly what we need in Vernon to help our chamber continue to make a difference for its members.”

The incoming general manager also owned and operated a small business for three years and, by focusing on customer relations, was able to achieve substantial sales growth.

"I'm excited to join the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and work with such a strong team,” said Chambers. “I look forward to getting to know the membership and working with community stakeholders and partners within the region to continue developing a vibrant business environment.”

“On behalf of the board, we are confident that Dione will continue to build on the strategic platform the board has developed,” said Kennedy Grant. “Dione’s enthusiasm and creative problem solving will bring a fresh approach to our chamber and business community. We are looking forward to having her join our team.”

Chambers replaces Dan Rogers who has moved on to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.