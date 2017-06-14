US makes dairy demands

Photo: The Canadian Press

The U.S. dairy industry has submitted its demands for the upcoming renegotiation of NAFTA, pushing for freer trade in dairy overall and more specifically for a reversal of new Canadian rules on milk-derived products.

These requests came in a letter submitted to the U.S. government this week as it collects input from industry while preparing American negotiating positions for NAFTA talks, scheduled to start in August.

The industry demands are an indicator not only of what American negotiators could seek at the bargaining table, but also of what U.S. lawmakers with certain industries in their states will expect in exchange for their votes on a deal.

Dairy could be one of the more contentious issues.

The dairy lobby's 15-page letter had two main requests regarding Canada: a reversal of new rules on ultrafiltered milk products, and increased access to the Canadian market that exceeds the 3.25 per cent offered in the early version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

It describes the upcoming modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement as a final chance to achieve liberalization in the dairy trade with that issue stalled in other international negotiations.

"We see NAFTA modernization discussions as the last opportunity to address just that type of unfinished business in order to truly open up the North American market," said the letter from the National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council.