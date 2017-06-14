Convenience store cannabis

Photo: The Canadian Press

If Quebec's biggest chain of convenience stores has its way, customers will eventually be able to buy cannabis along with their chips, beer and cigarettes.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has hired a lobbyist to work on ensuring it is involved in the cannabis-distribution system Quebec will eventually set up.

The province's official registry of lobbyists shows Marie-Eve Bedard has been authorized to work on behalf of Couche-Tard and can continue doing so until next May.

Bedard, a former chief of staff to ex-Quebec health minister Yves Bolduc, has disclosed she will earn less than $10,000 for her work.

Couche-Tard operates more than 2,000 stores in Canada but it is not clear whether it wants to sell cannabis outside of Quebec.

A spokeswoman for the chain did not want to be interviewed Tuesday but said in an email the company would be an "ideal partner in implementing a responsible sales model for citizens."