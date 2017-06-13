Coal demand plummets

Photo: The Canadian Press NRG Energy's W.A. Parish Electric Generating Station in Thompsons, Texas.

Market demand for the dirtiest of fossil fuels is plummeting worldwide, according to industry data published Tuesday, even as President Donald Trump has made reviving the long-struggling U.S. coal mines the bedrock of his administration's energy policy.

The BP Statistical Review of World Energy shows global coal production fell by more than 6 per cent last year. That's the largest decline in the history of BP's survey, which the British energy company has issued annually for more than six decades.

It is the second straight year that coal demand has declined. Production at U.S. coal mines fell by 19 per cent. China's coal production fell by nearly 8 per cent.

On the whole, coal's share of global energy consumption fell to 28 per cent, the lowest since 2004.

The numbers reflect the trend of nations shunning coal in favour of cheaper, cleaner ways of producing electricity — chiefly natural gas, wind and solar.

Renewable energy made big gains, growing 14 per cent in 2016. More than half that growth came for new wind turbines. China, where the government in investing hundreds of billions in green energy programs, overtook the United States as the world's largest producer of renewable energy.

With coal's demise, growth in planet-warming carbon emissions has flattened even as global demand for energy continues to rise. CO2 emissions from energy consumption increased by only 0.1% in 2016. Since 2014, the average emissions growth has been the lowest over any three-year period since the early 1980s.