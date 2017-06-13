Big banks on defensive

Photo: The Canadian Press Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district.

Canada's big banks defended their business practices Monday before a parliamentary committee that's been exploring allegations of questionable sales methods at major financial institutions.

The committee launched the hearings following media reports citing unnamed employees at the five largest banks who alleged they were pressured to sell unnecessary products and services in order to boost profits and meet difficult-to-reach sales objectives.

Representatives of the country's largest banks strongly denied that such accusations were part of their cultures. Although most acknowledged that occasional cases of inappropriate behaviour are possible since the financial institutions are massive operations with many client interactions.

The bank officials represented CIBC, Scotiabank, TD, BMO, RBC and the National Bank of Canada, which was not named in the series of reports by the CBC.

Andrew Pilkington, TD's executive vice-president of branch banking, said after the allegations emerged he travelled to his company's locations across Canada to find out if employees felt intense pressure to sell.

"Our employees — the vast majority — feel that's just not the case," Pilkington said.

"We're not saying we're perfect, in fact, this is a good time for us to stop, pause, reflect (and) see what else we can do to actually strengthen our controls, so that we can absolutely mitigate the risk that you're talking about."