Uncertainty in BC forests

Photo: Contributed Quesnel, B.C.

The mayor of Quesnel says political uncertainty in British Columbia is putting pressure on resource-dependent communities.

Bob Simpson says foresters across the province are waiting to learn how much wood they can harvest this year.

But he says B.C.'s chief forester won't be issuing those figures until a new government and a new forests minister are in place, and the lack of detail about the softwood lumber agreement is compounding the anxiety.

He says residents are also uncertain about Liberal government promises of a new intensive care unit and emergency ward for G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel.

B.C. voters have elected the province's first minority government in 65 years, with the Liberals holding 43 seats and the New Democrats 41, although the NDP has reached an agreement to work with the three Green MLAs to unseat the Liberals.

New Democrat leader John Horgan wants Premier Christy Clark to concede and hold an immediate confidence vote when the legislature returns June 22, but Clark is moving more slowly, saying times of uncertainty demand order.