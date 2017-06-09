77,000 new jobs added

Photo: Twitter

The labour market rode a surprisingly strong wave of new jobs last month as the country churned out 77,000 full-time positions, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Overall, 54,400 jobs were added in May after accounting for declines in other categories including part-time work, the latest labour force survey says.

The agency found that the national unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent, a rise of 0.1 of a percentage point, as more people entered the job market in search of work.

The fresh numbers added to several positive labour-market gains since the middle of 2016 and the report says the latest monthly number means overall employment was 1.8 per cent higher compared to a year earlier.

By province, the agency says Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec saw the biggest job gains last month.

B.C.'s unemployment rate was 5.6 per cent, and in Kelowna it was pegged at four per cent, down from 4.8 per cent a month earlier.

Youth employment gave the overall number a boost as 38,200 more young people found full-time work last month. The unemployment rate for youth slipped 0.3 percentage points to 12 per cent last month as more young people participated in the job market.

By industry, the services sectors gained 31,300 jobs last month while factories added 23,300 positions, including 25,300 more in manufacturing.