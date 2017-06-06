Unions eye WestJet crews

Photo: The Canadian Press

A recent successful bid to unionize WestJet pilots has prompted a push to organize flight attendants.

The airline, Canada's second-largest, has long prided itself on its relationship with its employees, whom it refers to as co-owners. Among the benefits offered to WestJet staff are a company-matched share purchase plan. But in recent weeks, WestJet has found itself the target of two unions wanting to represent its 3,000 flight attendants.

The WestJet Professional Flight Attendants Association says it has ramped up efforts, while the Canadian Union of Public Employees says it's considering launching its own campaign to unionize flight attendants.

Daniel Kufuor, interim treasurer at the WPFAA, said when the airline's pilots voted last month to join the Air Line Pilots Association, International, that was a boost.

He said WPFAA has about 1,200 union cards signed and needs some 200 more to reach the 40 per cent threshold to trigger a union vote.

CUPE, which already represents about 10,000 flight attendants in Canada, most of which with Air Canada, is now also considering a new unionization campaign at WestJet after past attempts in 2006 and 2013 failed.

"WestJet believes that management and employees work best together through open and direct dialogue," company spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said in an email. "This is the hallmark of our success over 20 years."