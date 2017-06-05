YouTubers eyeing fame

Photo: The Canadian Press Dan Rodo, a YouTube star who's launching a Much Digital series "Dan For a Week" poses for a photo at the CTV headquarters in Toronto.

YouTuber Dan Rodo has amassed millions of views on his channel "The Danocracy" but knows he still needs way more.

It's one of the reasons the Toronto-based producer partnered with Bell Media's Much Digital Studios to create "Dan for a Week," a slick new web series in which he challenges himself to upend his life in weird ways. He chronicles gut-churning feats like eating only pizza for a week, and struggling through his normal life while wearing a pair of Incredible Hulk gloves — all in the name of going viral.

Rodo, like many of Canada's biggest YouTubers, came to realize that in the increasingly precarious digital economy, you're only as good as your last hit video.

"I really like YouTube for what it is now, but it's not going to last forever," Rodo says.

"There's been some big changes recently so you kind of have to roll with the punches."

The Google-owned streaming website has kept its community of creators guessing with recent unexpected changes to advertising payouts.

YouTubers were shocked when its "restricted'' setting began filtering out a wide variety of LGBTQ-friendly content for no clear reason — and without advance notification.

Then came a rash of exiting advertisers who fled the platform after seeing their ads running next to racist and extremist content. The creators who struggled with reduced earnings made through their channels dubbed it the "adpocalypse."

The turmoil has calmed in recent months but gave YouTubers a moment of pause. Perhaps it was time to sharpen their skills as independent promoters of their own brands and not rely solely on the YouTube platform.

"YouTube is one of the best jobs I've ever had but also one of the most stressful jobs," Rodo says, "just because you never know what's going to happen tomorrow."

"Dan For a Week" still uses YouTube as a distribution platform but it's also bolstered by the Much brand, even if it doesn't air on television. Visitors to Much.com see links to the series on the homepage and the network's social media accounts promote new content.