AEG pulls out of arena bid

One of two groups that submitted plans for a possible renovation of KeyArena withdrew from the process Sunday because of concerns about how the city of Seattle has conducted review of the proposals.

Seattle Partners — a group that combined arena giant AEG and Hudson Pacific Properties — announced it is pulling out of the process after submitting plans in April for a proposed $521 million renovation of KeyArena.

Seattle Partners was one of two groups to submit proposals for the privately-financed renovation of the arena. Oak View Group was the other group to submit a proposal — a $564 million plan — and has appeared to be the favourite in the process.

In a letter to Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, Seattle Partners says it believes it has the best plan, but raised significant questions that the project can be completed by either group.

"We fear the City is driving toward an unrealistic financing structure, and we believe the City has failed to conduct a sufficiently thorough, objective and transparent process to properly evaluate the respective strengths and weaknesses of the two proposals and, most significantly, to identify the proposal best positioned to deliver a project consistent with the community's interests," the letter read.

While it appears Seattle Partners withdrew before being bypassed for the project, they issued strong criticisms on their way out, especially since AEG has been in charge of operations at the city-owned facility for more than a decade. The decision to withdraw comes with the city likely announcing its choice moving forward on KeyArena within the next week. The city had originally said it would choose a proposal by June 30 on which group to enter into negotiations with on the KeyArena remodel, but that date has been pushed up.