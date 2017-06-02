42877
Exports on record pace

Statistics Canada says exports hit a record high in April, driven by shipments in cars, trucks and commodities including energy and forestry products.

Exports rose to $47.7 billion, a gain of 1.8 per cent, strengthened by a Canadian dollar that was trading between 73 and 75 cents US for the month.

Shipments of motor vehicles and parts were up 4.4 per cent to $8.1 billion, while exports of energy products increased to $8.8 billion, up 2.5 per cent.

The country's trade deficit narrowed to $370 million, down from a revised shortfall of $936 million for March.

Economists had expected a razor-thin deficit of $70 million, according to Thomson Reuters.

Imports hit $48.1 billion, a fifth consecutive monthly increase and also a record high.

