Photo: Facebook

It was a solid showing for Okanagan craft breweries at the Canadian Brewing Awards last weekend.

A quartet of home-grown brews took home medals at the prestigious competition, which featured more than 1,700 products from 333 Canadian breweries and cideries, duking it out in more than 60 categories.

To see which local breweries can claim some of the best beers in Canada, check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website Okanagan Edge.