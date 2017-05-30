This pot's 'Chronically Hip'

Photo: The Canadian Press

A soon-to-be publicly traded medicinal marijuana producer has partnered with the Tragically Hip in anticipation of the drug's legalization and a burgeoning recreational market.

Newstrike, which will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Thursday under the symbol HIP, said Tuesday it "believes we are developing the brand that adult consumers who choose to use cannabis will turn to."

While fans were quick to dream up names for possible Hip-related marijuana products — some social media users suggested "Tragically Hemp" or "Chronically Hip," or plays on song titles like "Budcaygeon" or "Weed Kings" — company CEO Jay Wilgar said that's not the plan right now.

"This partnership with the band is not a marketing partnership, this is a business partnership, the band are shareholders in the company," Wilgar said.

"So when we talk about creating strains and anything like that, right now we have absolutely no intention of creating strains or doing anything directly associated with the Tragically Hip, at this point."

The proposed Cannabis Act unveiled by the federal government in April outlaws "any promotion, packaging and labelling of cannabis that could be appealing to young persons or encourage its consumption."

The proposed law also prohibits "a testimonial or endorsement, however displayed or communicated" and "a depiction of a person, character or animal, whether real or fictional."

In a release, the band said it would be "contributing creatively" to the company and called the government's legalization plans "common-sense-policy" and "a change for the best."