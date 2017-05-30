Chamber wins support

Photo: Contributed Vernon chamber wants a level playing field for private liquor outlets.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce won wide support for three policy resolutions at the BC Chamber's annual general meeting last weekend.

The three were among 60 policies debated by delegates from around the province at the meeting in Victoria.

The local chamber received almost unanimous endorsement for:

a policy calling on the B.C. government to increase its investment in the public arts and cultural sector

a policy seeking to level the playing field for private liquor outlets that wish to distribute liquor on a wholesale basis and deal directly with liquor producers

a policy to bring the province, local governments and the development sector together to explore ways to optimize the timing for payment of Development Cost Charges. It is thought that if small developers can reduce the costs of financing then savings could be passed on to consumers

“We are pleased that all three of our policies were endorsed and will now become part of the provincial advocacy agenda for the BC Chamber,” said Dauna Kennedy Grant, president of the Vernon chamber and executive director of the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

“The arts and cultural policy is one that we pushed for a number of years ago but brought back this year for renewal as we believe the province can and should be doing more to foster economic growth through the development of the public arts and cultural sector,” said Kennedy Grant.

The policy calls on the province to increase operational funding to bring B.C. up in provincial rankings.

Current statistics suggest B.C. is sixth among the provinces for per capita funding.