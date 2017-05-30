Scotiabank profits soar

Photo: The Canadian Press

Scotiabank boosted its second-quarter net income by 30 per cent to $2.06 billion, in a period that saw all of the country's biggest banks shrug off concerns about high house prices and overstretched borrowers.

Scotiabank's earnings amounted to $1.62 per share, compared with $1.23 per share or $1.58 billion of net income during the second quarter of 2016.

The bank had $6.58 billion of revenue during the three-month period ended April 30, compared with $6.59 billion a year ago.

All of Canada's five biggest banks — including Royal Bank, TD Bank, BMO and CIBC — reported higher second-quarter profits, in spite of fears about the health of the country's housing market.

Combined, the five banks had $9.67 billion of profits during the quarter, up nearly 20 per cent from $8.12 billion a year ago.