Seeking CRTC review

Photo: The Canadian Press

Videotron wants Canada's telecom watchdog to review its decision that requires the company to stop offering its unlimited music service by mid-July, saying it will otherwise suffer irreparable harm.

The CRTC ruled last month that Internet service providers can no longer exempt some content from counting towards customers' data caps and gave Videotron until July 19 to ensure its unlimited music streaming service complied with the new regulations.

Quebecor-owned Videotron filed a review application Thursday, asking the CRTC to allow current subscribers who use the streaming service to be allowed to continue to do so until their contracts reach the end of their handset subsidy amortization period or are otherwise renegotiated or renewed.

Alternatively, Videotron wants the CRTC to postpone the deadline for shutting down the program for existing subscribers, saying the mid-July date doesn't provide enough time to create alternative services or benefits for customers, among other things.

Videotron is also seeking a stay on the CRTC's original decision until the regulator rules on Videotron's review application.

The CRTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its application, Videotron asks the CRTC to decide whether or not to grant the stay no later than June 9.